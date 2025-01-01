Menu
<p>You have to see this SHARP LOOKING, ECONOMICAL NISSAN JUKE. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $13,750. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

2016 Nissan Juke

134,000 KM

$13,750

+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Juke

AWD "VERY NICE VEHICLE"

2016 Nissan Juke

AWD "VERY NICE VEHICLE"

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
134,000KM
Good Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

You have to see this SHARP LOOKING, ECONOMICAL NISSAN JUKE. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $13,750. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046

