$17,950+ tax & licensing
2016 Scion iM
2016 Scion iM
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
$17,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a super nice economical car with ONLY 24,000 KLMS. The car runs and looks great. What else can I say it's a Toyota. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 klm Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $17,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Glenholme Motors
Email Glenholme Motors
Glenholme Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-892-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-892-2046