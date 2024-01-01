Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a super nice economical car with ONLY 24,000 KLMS. The car runs and looks great. What else can I say its a Toyota. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 klm Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $17,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. </p>

2016 Scion iM

24,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Scion iM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Scion iM

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

  1. 1722471943
  2. 1722471944
  3. 1722471943
  4. 1722471944
  5. 1722471943
  6. 1722471943
  7. 1722471943
  8. 1722471943
  9. 1722471944
  10. 1722471943
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
24,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a super nice economical car with ONLY 24,000 KLMS. The car runs and looks great. What else can I say it's a Toyota. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 klm Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $17,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. 

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

Used 2019 Ford Ranger XLT SPORT CREW CAB 4X4
2019 Ford Ranger XLT SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 "AS - IS" 319,000 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB for sale in Fonthill, ON
2018 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 187,000 KM $31,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Crosstrek AWD
2017 Subaru Crosstrek AWD "NICE CAR" 160,000 KM $15,950 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,950

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
2016 Scion iM