$18,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Buick LaCrosse
Loaded and AWD "ONLY 57,000 KLMS"
2017 Buick LaCrosse
Loaded and AWD "ONLY 57,000 KLMS"
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and take a look at this car, with only 57,000 it is very very nice. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $18,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
2017 Buick LaCrosse