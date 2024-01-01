Menu
Come and take a look at this car, with only 57,000 it is very very nice. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $18,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

2017 Buick LaCrosse

57,000 KM

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
Loaded and AWD "ONLY 57,000 KLMS"

Loaded and AWD "ONLY 57,000 KLMS"

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
57,000KM
Good Condition

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,000 KM

Come and take a look at this car, with only 57,000 it is very very nice. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $18,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

