Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a nice van with low kms, then come and look at this one its a beauty. Has quad seats, DVD player and more. It comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 Month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $17,450. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT "DVD PLAYER"

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT "DVD PLAYER"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

  1. 1727439279
  2. 1727439279
  3. 1727439279
  4. 1727439279
  5. 1727439279
  6. 1727439279
  7. 1727439279
  8. 1727439278
  9. 1727439279
  10. 1727439279
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a nice van with low kms, then come and look at this one it's a beauty. Has quad seats, DVD player and more. It comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 Month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $17,450. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

Used 2019 GMC Savana 3500 CUTAWAY for sale in Fonthill, ON
2019 GMC Savana 3500 CUTAWAY 458,000 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Pontiac Solstice manual for sale in Fonthill, ON
2007 Pontiac Solstice manual 101,441 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB for sale in Fonthill, ON
2018 RAM 1500 LARAMIE CREW CAB 187,000 KM $31,000 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan