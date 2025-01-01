$18,950+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD "VERY NICE VEHICLE"
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
165,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
You have to come and look at this CR-V, looks and runs great. This vehicle is loaded with options. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $18,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
