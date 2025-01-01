Menu
<p>This truck just came in and its a nice one. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 12 month/12,000 km warranty for only $16,750. plus tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

2017 RAM 1500

207,000 KM

$16,750

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

2017 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,000KM
Good Condition

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

This truck just came in and it's a nice one. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 12 month/12,000 km warranty for only $16,750. plus tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty Included

Rearview Camera

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
$16,750

+ taxes & licensing>

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2017 RAM 1500