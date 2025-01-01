$16,750+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
Big Horn
2017 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
207,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 207,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck just came in and it's a nice one. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 12 month/12,000 km warranty for only $16,750. plus tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Included
Safety
Rearview Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Glenholme Motors
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE KODIAK EDITION Z71 OFF-ROAD 4x4 299,000 KM $17,650 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4x4 96,000 KM $17,450 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Frontier LE Crew Cab 4x4 249,000 KM $13,450 + tax & lic
Email Glenholme Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-892-XXXX(click to show)
$16,750
+ taxes & licensing>
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2017 RAM 1500