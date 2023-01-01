Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

182,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,300

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD

XLE

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

  1. 1687134897
  2. 1687134896
  3. 1687134897
  4. 1687134897
  5. 1687134897
  6. 1687134896
  7. 1687134897
  8. 1687134896
  9. 1687134897
  10. 1687134896
  11. 1687134896
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,300

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
182,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10082901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Rav4 just came in. Nice clean vehicle. Come and take a look. Come certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $18,300. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Safety

Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

2013 Lexus ES 350
145,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2007 Pontiac Solstice
101,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 183,000 KM
$32,300 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory