$18,300+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,300
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD
2017 Toyota RAV4 AWD
XLE
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,300
+ taxes & licensing
182,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10082901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Rav4 just came in. Nice clean vehicle. Come and take a look. Come certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $18,300. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Warranty Included
Safety
Rearview Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Glenholme Motors
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0