<p>This truck may have higher kms but does not show it at all. the truck looks and runs great. Clean CarFax. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico Warranty (more available) for only $17,650. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

299,000 KM

Details

$17,650

+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE KODIAK EDITION Z71 OFF-ROAD 4x4

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE KODIAK EDITION Z71 OFF-ROAD 4x4

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,650

+ taxes & licensing

Used
299,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck may have higher kms but does not show it at all. the truck looks and runs great. Clean CarFax. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico Warranty (more available) for only $17,650. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Safety

Rearview Camera

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046

$17,650

+ taxes & licensing>

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2018 GMC Sierra 1500