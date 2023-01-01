Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

33,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Sport 4x4 "ONLY 33,000 KM"

Sport 4x4 "ONLY 33,000 KM"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10271751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

What can I say about this vehicle with only 33,000 km except that it's a nice one. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $26,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-XXXX

905-892-2046

