$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2018 Jeep Cherokee
2018 Jeep Cherokee
Sport 4x4 "ONLY 33,000 KM"
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
33,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10271751
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
What can I say about this vehicle with only 33,000 km except that it's a nice one. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $26,900. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Included
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0