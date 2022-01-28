$39,300+ tax & licensing
$39,300
+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
167,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8237967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is one VERY VERY NICE truck. Loaded with options including power sunroof. Looks and runs great. Clean CarFax. Comes with a 6 month/6,000 km Lubrico Warranty(more available). Certified for only $39,300.00 plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Rearview Camera
