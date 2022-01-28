Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,300

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

LARAMIE CREW CAB 4X4

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,300

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8237967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is one VERY VERY NICE truck. Loaded with options including power sunroof. Looks and runs great. Clean CarFax. Comes with a 6 month/6,000 km Lubrico Warranty(more available). Certified for only $39,300.00 plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Included
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

2018 RAM 2500 SLT Cr...
 120,000 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 111,000 KM
$31,300 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XL ...
 172,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory