Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>This beauty was just traded in. It has the V6, AWD and full of power options. Looks and runs great. Has a clean Carfax. Comes certified for only $25,250. plus, tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. </p>

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

2LT AWD "ONE OWNER TRADE"

Watch This Vehicle
12432106

2020 Chevrolet Blazer

2LT AWD "ONE OWNER TRADE"

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

  1. 1745235346
  2. 1745235348
  3. 1745235348
  4. 1745235346
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,250

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This beauty was just traded in. It has the V6, AWD and full of power options. Looks and runs great. Has a clean Carfax. Comes certified for only $25,250. plus, tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046. 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Safety

Lane Departure Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Glenholme Motors

Used 2016 Nissan Frontier SV Crewcab 4x4
2016 Nissan Frontier SV Crewcab 4x4 "NICE TRUCK" 205,000 KM $16,850 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
2017 Honda CR-V Touring AWD "VERY NICE VEHICLE" 165,000 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4
2019 RAM 1500 Classic Tradesman 4x4 "VERY VERY NICE TRUCK" 180,000 KM $19,850 + tax & lic

Email Glenholme Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-892-XXXX

(click to show)

905-892-2046

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,250

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Blazer