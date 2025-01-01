$25,250+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
2LT AWD "ONE OWNER TRADE"
2020 Chevrolet Blazer
2LT AWD "ONE OWNER TRADE"
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,250
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This beauty was just traded in. It has the V6, AWD and full of power options. Looks and runs great. Has a clean Carfax. Comes certified for only $25,250. plus, tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Safety
Lane Departure Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
$25,250
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2020 Chevrolet Blazer