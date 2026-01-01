$19,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 SuperCab
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4x4 SuperCab
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
216,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E58LKE29542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck runs and looks great. Has a clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $19,950. plus, tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
