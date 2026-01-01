Menu
<p>This truck runs and looks great. Has a clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $19,950. plus, tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

2020 Ford F-150

216,000 KM

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 SuperCab

13510499

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4x4 SuperCab

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E58LKE29542

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

This truck runs and looks great. Has a clean Carfax. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $19,950. plus, tax and license. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Ford F-150