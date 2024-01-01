$36,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Toyota Highlander
Platinum AWD
2021 Toyota Highlander
Platinum AWD
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
101,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Come and take a look at this fully loaded beauty. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $36,800. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Glenholme Motors
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
Call Dealer
905-892-XXXX(click to show)
$36,800
+ taxes & licensing
Glenholme Motors
905-892-2046
2021 Toyota Highlander