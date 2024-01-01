2021 Toyota Highlander

Menu
<p> </p><p>Come and take a look at this fully loaded beauty. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $36,800. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

101,000 KM

Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Come and take a look at this fully loaded beauty. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $36,800. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
