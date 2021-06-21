2001 BMW Z3

- Listing ID: 7480833
- Stock #: 1121B
- VIN: WBACN33481LK47035
-
Exterior Colour
Gray
-
Interior Colour
Tan
-
Body Style
Convertible
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Manual / Standard
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
67,714 KM
Service Interval Indicator
Dual visor vanity mirrors
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Pre-wiring for CD changer
Dual colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
Air conditioning w/microfilter
Door mounted side-impact airbags
Door storage compartments
Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Microchip dynamic encoded key anti-theft driveaway protection
Leather 3-spoke sport steering wheel
All-season traction control
Body-colour hydraulic energy-absorbing bumpers
Interior illumination pkg-inc: courtesy lights w/time delay
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) w/seat occupation sensor
4-way pwr driver/2-way pwr passenger bucket seats w/manual backrest adjustment/integral headrests
Central locking system-inc: double lock anti-theft fuel door lock
Pre-wiring for Alpine alarm system
Manual fully lined soft top w/polyacrylic rear window
Front/rear programmed crumple zones
Height adjustable safety belts w/automatic tensioners force limiters
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.