Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 BMW Z3

67,714 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

Contact Seller
2001 BMW Z3

2001 BMW Z3

2.5i 2.5

Watch This Vehicle

2001 BMW Z3

2.5i 2.5

Location

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,714KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7480833
  • Stock #: 1121B
  • VIN: WBACN33481LK47035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,714 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Service Interval Indicator
Remote Keyless Entry
Dual visor vanity mirrors
analog clock
Pwr windows
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Rollover protection bars
Pre-wiring for CD changer
Dual colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors
Air conditioning w/microfilter
Door mounted side-impact airbags
Door storage compartments
Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Microchip dynamic encoded key anti-theft driveaway protection
Leather 3-spoke sport steering wheel
All-season traction control
Body-colour hydraulic energy-absorbing bumpers
Interior illumination pkg-inc: courtesy lights w/time delay
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) w/seat occupation sensor
4-way pwr driver/2-way pwr passenger bucket seats w/manual backrest adjustment/integral headrests
Central locking system-inc: double lock anti-theft fuel door lock
Pre-wiring for Alpine alarm system
Chrome headlight-rings
Manual fully lined soft top w/polyacrylic rear window
Front/rear programmed crumple zones
Height adjustable safety belts w/automatic tensioners force limiters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

2019 Toyota Camry
 57,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 147,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

Call Dealer

519-786-XXXX

(click to show)

519-786-2323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory