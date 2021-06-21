2001 BMW Z3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 7 1 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7480833

Stock #: 1121B

VIN: WBACN33481LK47035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 67,714 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Convenience Service Interval Indicator Remote Keyless Entry Dual visor vanity mirrors analog clock Power Options Pwr windows Safety 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) Rollover protection bars Additional Features Pre-wiring for CD changer Dual colour-keyed pwr heated mirrors Air conditioning w/microfilter Door mounted side-impact airbags Door storage compartments Speed-sensitive intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer jets Microchip dynamic encoded key anti-theft driveaway protection Leather 3-spoke sport steering wheel All-season traction control Body-colour hydraulic energy-absorbing bumpers Interior illumination pkg-inc: courtesy lights w/time delay Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS) w/seat occupation sensor 4-way pwr driver/2-way pwr passenger bucket seats w/manual backrest adjustment/integral headrests Central locking system-inc: double lock anti-theft fuel door lock Pre-wiring for Alpine alarm system Chrome headlight-rings Manual fully lined soft top w/polyacrylic rear window Front/rear programmed crumple zones Height adjustable safety belts w/automatic tensioners force limiters

