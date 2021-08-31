2011 Ford Focus

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 9 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8030254

8030254 Stock #: 1191A

1191A VIN: 1FAHP3FN9BW139083

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 159,980 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Column Remote Keyless Entry Rear Window Defroster PERIMETER ALARM Pwr locks SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Front visor mirrors w/covers Passenger seatback map pocket Chrome interior door handles Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Solar tinted glass Seating Driver Seat Height Adjuster 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Safety Child safety rear door locks Anti-lock braking system (ABS) Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions Side intrusion door beams Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags Front seat side air bags Occupant classification system for driver & front passenger Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) for rear outboard seats Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) SOS post crash alert system Electronic stability control (ESC) Mechanical P195/60R15 all-season tires Convenience Centre floor console -inc: armrest storage (2) front cup holders (1) rear cup holder Instrument cluster w/message centre outside temp tachometer Comfort MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltmider w/audio mute Power Options Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch down on driver-side Additional Features Front/rear side curtain air bags Body colour front bumper Clear tail lamp lenses w/grey housing Chrome pwr heated mirrors Colour keyed front/rear floormats w/driver retention hook Metallic instrument panel applique Interior remote trunk release Front door intergral map pockets w/cup holders Front seat adjustable head restraints (2) 12-volt pwr points Front 3-point shoulder belt system w/adjustable D-ring pretensioners BeltMinder Lighting -inc: front courtesy lights w/theatre dimming map lights rear dome lamp Chrome 2-bar grille

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.