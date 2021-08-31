Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Focus

159,980 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Focus

2011 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

159,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8030254
  • Stock #: 1191A
  • VIN: 1FAHP3FN9BW139083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Pwr locks
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Front visor mirrors w/covers
Passenger seatback map pocket
Chrome interior door handles
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar tinted glass
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
60/40 split-folding rear bench seats
Child safety rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Side intrusion door beams
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
Front seat side air bags
Occupant classification system for driver & front passenger
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) for rear outboard seats
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Electronic stability control (ESC)
P195/60R15 all-season tires
Centre floor console -inc: armrest storage (2) front cup holders (1) rear cup holder
Instrument cluster w/message centre outside temp tachometer
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltmider w/audio mute
Pwr windows -inc: 1-touch down on driver-side
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Body colour front bumper
Clear tail lamp lenses w/grey housing
Chrome pwr heated mirrors
Colour keyed front/rear floormats w/driver retention hook
Metallic instrument panel applique
Interior remote trunk release
Front door intergral map pockets w/cup holders
Front seat adjustable head restraints
(2) 12-volt pwr points
Front 3-point shoulder belt system w/adjustable D-ring pretensioners BeltMinder
Lighting -inc: front courtesy lights w/theatre dimming map lights rear dome lamp
Chrome 2-bar grille

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 81,445 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion SE
 147,422 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 GMC Canyon SLE
 119,699 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

Call Dealer

519-786-XXXX

(click to show)

519-786-2323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory