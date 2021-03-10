2011 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 6 6 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: 1035B

VIN: 3FAHP0JA2BR117304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 1035B

Mileage 137,669 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM P225/50VR17 all-season tires Safety Fog Lamps Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) Occupant classification system Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners load-limiting retractors dual stage front air bags driver seat position sensor crash severity sensor Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Illuminated Entry Instrument panel storage bin Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs Dash-top storage bin MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute Dual zone electronic automatic temperature control (DZEATC) w/outside temp display Overhead console w/dome light Ambient lighting pkg -inc: LED lighting in front/rear footwells console bin & storage tray light pipe around console cup holder (7) interchangeable colour choices Windows Rear Window Defroster Solar tinted glass Power Options Pwr door locks (2) 12V pwr outlets Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature Convenience (2) coat hooks Front/rear carpeted floor mats Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals Instrumentation-inc: tachometer oil pressure coolant levels lamp outage low washer fluid fuel cap door ajar SecuriCode keyless entry keypad Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Tri-bar bright chrome grille Security SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Seating Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders Additional Features SPEED CONTROL (4) assist handles Grocery bag hooks in trunk Dual-tone horn Pwr remote trunk release Front seatback map pockets SOS post crash alert system Two-tier centre console w/(2) cup holders Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers Anti-theft perimeter alarm Door panels-inc: map pockets cup holders Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls Dome lamp w/front & rear maplights Advance Trac electronic stability control Easy Fuel capless fuel filler Message centre -inc: trip computer compass Integrated adjustable spotter mirrors Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions Side impact protection system-inc: front side impact air bags front/rear side curtain air bags Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener

