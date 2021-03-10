Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Fusion

137,669 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL

Location

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,669KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6779669
  • Stock #: 1035B
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JA2BR117304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1035B
  • Mileage 137,669 KM

Vehicle Features

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
P225/50VR17 all-season tires
Fog Lamps
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Occupant classification system
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) system
Personal safety system-inc: seat belt pretensioners load-limiting retractors dual stage front air bags driver seat position sensor crash severity sensor
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Instrument panel storage bin
Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs
Dash-top storage bin
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Dual zone electronic automatic temperature control (DZEATC) w/outside temp display
Overhead console w/dome light
Ambient lighting pkg -inc: LED lighting in front/rear footwells console bin & storage tray light pipe around console cup holder (7) interchangeable colour choices
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Pwr door locks
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Pwr windows -inc: driver/passenger one-touch up/down feature
(2) coat hooks
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Auto on/off quad halogen headlamps w/integrated amber turn signals
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer oil pressure coolant levels lamp outage low washer fluid fuel cap door ajar
SecuriCode keyless entry keypad
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Tri-bar bright chrome grille
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Rear 60/40 split fold-flat bench seat-inc: armrest w/(2) cup holders
SPEED CONTROL
(4) assist handles
Grocery bag hooks in trunk
Dual-tone horn
Pwr remote trunk release
Front seatback map pockets
SOS post crash alert system
Two-tier centre console w/(2) cup holders
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/puddle lamps
Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Door panels-inc: map pockets cup holders
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls
Dome lamp w/front & rear maplights
Advance Trac electronic stability control
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Message centre -inc: trip computer compass
Integrated adjustable spotter mirrors
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Side impact protection system-inc: front side impact air bags front/rear side curtain air bags
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors -inc: universal garage door opener

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 78,554 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 61,555 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 157,450 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

Call Dealer

519-786-XXXX

(click to show)

519-786-2323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory