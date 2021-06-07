Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Fusion

84,300 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Fusion

2012 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7227203
  • Stock #: A2344A
  • VIN: 3FAHP0HA8CR346884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A2344A
  • Mileage 84,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front/rear floor mats
Remote keyless entry w/trunk release
Auto on/off halogen headlamps
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Occupant classification system
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control -inc: brake actuated traction control
Personal safety system -inc: seat belt pretensioners load-limiting retractors dual stage front air bags w/driver seat position sensor crash severity sensor
Illuminated Entry
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Rear Window Defroster
Solar tinted glass
Pwr door locks
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch up/down feature
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Tri-bar bright chrome grille
Rear 60/40 spring-assisted split-folding bench seat -inc: centre armrest w/(2) cup holders
Front seatback map pockets
P225/50VR17 all-season BSW tires
Fixed interval speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
SOS post-crash alert system
Glow-in-the-dark emergency trunk release
Sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Adjustable head restraints for all seating positions
Climate control w/cabin air filter
Side impact protection system -inc: front side impact air bags front/rear side curtain air bags
Lower anchors & tether anchors for children (LATCH)
Front row centre console w/two-tier armrest storage
Dome lamp w/front & rear map lights
Instrument cluster -inc: message centre trip computer
Tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control steering wheel audio controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

2014 Ford Edge Limited
 149,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SE
 84,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 166,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

Call Dealer

519-786-XXXX

(click to show)

519-786-2323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory