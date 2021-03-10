2013 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 2 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6779660

6779660 Stock #: A2342A

A2342A VIN: 2FMDK4KC7DBC51169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 137,211 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Universal Garage Door Opener Cargo area lamp (2) coat hooks Front/rear carpeted floor mats Overhead console w/sunglass holder Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps Safety Reverse Sensing System Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners load limiting retractors front height adjustable seat belts driver seat positioning sensor crash severity sensor Comfort Illuminated Entry Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents particulate air filter Windows Rear Window Defroster Privacy glass on rear doors quarter windows & liftgate Trim Chrome Grille Security SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS) Additional Features Cargo Net Body Colour Door Handles Reverse Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front seatback map pockets Rear 2-speed wiper w/washer Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) SOS post crash alert system (2) cargo tie-down hooks Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers Body colour spoiler Pwr locks w/autolock Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor Solar tinted front windows Supplemental park lamps (3) grab handles P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires EasyFold remote rear seat release Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls Battery saver w/accessory delay Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Front seat side impact air bags MyKey -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation Brushed aluminum sill plate Wood appearance instrument panel appliques High gloss black centre stack finish (4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console 2nd row & cargo area 1st & 2nd row dome lamps Bright beltline moulding Black/MIC rocker mouldings Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable (8) cup holders -inc: (2) front console (2) rear armrest (4) front/rear doors Rear cargo management system Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors security approach lamps memory 60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat -inc: fold-down armrest dual cupholders Front console -inc: storage tray deep bin armrest Body colour SecuriCode illuminated door entry keypad Ambient lighting -inc: front/rear door map pockets release handles front/rear footwells console storage front cupholders Leather-wrapped shifter cover Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) -inc: (2) in 2nd row Instrumentation -inc: tachometer compass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.