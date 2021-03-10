2013 Ford Edge

-
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Mileage
137,211 KM
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
Overhead console w/sunglass holder
Bi-functional projector beam halogen headlamps
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Front dual stage air bags w/occupant classification system
Personal Safety System -inc: seat belt pretensioners load limiting retractors front height adjustable seat belts driver seat positioning sensor crash severity sensor
Dual zone electronic automatic climate control (DEACC) -inc: 2nd row vents particulate air filter
Privacy glass on rear doors quarter windows & liftgate
SecuriLock Encrypted Passive Anti-Theft System (EPATS)
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback map pockets
Rear 2-speed wiper w/washer
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
SOS post crash alert system
Intermittent speed-sensitive windshield wipers
Safety canopy system w/rollover sensor
Solar tinted front windows
P245/60R18 all-season BSW tires
EasyFold remote rear seat release
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/speed/audio controls
Battery saver w/accessory delay
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Front seat side impact air bags
MyKey -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute
Automatic headlamps w/wiper activation
Brushed aluminum sill plate
Wood appearance instrument panel appliques
High gloss black centre stack finish
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: centre console 2nd row & cargo area
Black/MIC rocker mouldings
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
(8) cup holders -inc: (2) front console (2) rear armrest (4) front/rear doors
Rear cargo management system
Body colour manual folding heated pwr side mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors security approach lamps memory
60/40 fold-flat reclining 2nd row bench seat -inc: fold-down armrest dual cupholders
Front console -inc: storage tray deep bin armrest
Body colour SecuriCode illuminated door entry keypad
Ambient lighting -inc: front/rear door map pockets release handles front/rear footwells console storage front cupholders
Leather-wrapped shifter cover
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) -inc: (2) in 2nd row
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer compass
