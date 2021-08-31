2013 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 3 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8056399

8056399 Stock #: 1185A

1185A VIN: 1FMCU9H92DUD90120

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 164,361 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Driver Knee Airbag Personal Safety System AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC) Front side-impact airbags Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats Front dual-stage airbags Emergency brake assist system Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags Smart occupant sensing airbags 3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners Child rear safety locks Interior Compass Tonneau Cover Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Electrochromic rearview mirror Rear Window Defroster PERIMETER ALARM Message Centre glove box outside temp display Front centre console w/armrest Rear centre armrest Ambient Lighting SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS) Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors Universal Garage remote Driver seatback map pocket (4) cup holders Ice Blue lit gauge cluster MyFord Touch 2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions Driver left footrest Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display (1) front/(1) rear pwr points 110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point* (2) front/(2) rear grab handles (2) 2nd row coat hooks Cargo floor hooks High gloss black centre finish panel Chrome register vents Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC) High gloss black console top High gloss black window switch bezels Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable Unique accents on instrument panel & door Exterior INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS CHROME DOOR HANDLES Fog Lamps Pwr Liftgate Rear Privacy Glass Body-coloured door handles Chrome beltline moulding Chrome liftgate garnish Rear body-coloured spoiler Front/rear body-coloured fascias Narrow wheel arch extension Halogen headlamps w/autolamp Black side rails w/(2) crossbars Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround Mechanical Wheel nut wrench & jack Comfort MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Beltminder w/audio mute Convenience SecuriCode keyless entry keypad Additional Features P235/50R18 all-season tires 1st/2nd row floor mats Pwr automatic locking doors Lighting -inc: illuminated entry map lights centre dome cargo area Colour-keyed leather-wrapped tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/speed & audio controls Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals puddle lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.