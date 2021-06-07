Menu
2015 Toyota Highlander

90,170 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

2015 Toyota Highlander

Location

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,170KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7311776
  Stock #: 1117A
  VIN: 5TDBKRFHXFS141863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1117A
  • Mileage 90,170 KM

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Systems Monitor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy
Remote Keyless Entry w/4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat adjustments and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat adjustments
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

