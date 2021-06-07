2015 Toyota Highlander

- Listing ID: 7311776
- Stock #: 1117A
- VIN: 5TDBKRFHXFS141863
-
Exterior Colour
Black
-
Interior Colour
Gray
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Stock #
1117A
-
Mileage
90,170 KM
Body-coloured door handles
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated locking glove box
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Tires: P245/60R18 AS -inc: temporary spare tire
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy
Remote Keyless Entry w/4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat adjustments and 4-way manual adjustable passenger seat adjustments
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.