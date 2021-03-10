Menu
2016 Ford Taurus

58,000 KM

Details Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Ford Taurus

2016 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

2016 Ford Taurus

LIMITED

Location

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

58,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6779690
  • Stock #: 1000B
  • VIN: 1FAHP2J87GG123753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1000B
  • Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Cargo Net
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Blind Spot
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Manual Folding
Tires: P255/45R19 All-Season BSW
Wheels: 19 Premium Painted Aluminum
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Pedals
Heated & Cooled Perforated Leather Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats (fore/aft up/down tilt lumbar recline) w/driver seat memory
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

