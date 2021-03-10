2016 Ford Taurus

$20,900 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6779690

6779690 Stock #: 1000B

1000B VIN: 1FAHP2J87GG123753

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 1000B

Mileage 58,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Safety Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Back-Up Camera Cargo Net Rear Parking Sensors POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Leatherette Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Aluminum Spare Wheel Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor KEYPAD 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Mobile hotspot internet access Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Blind Spot Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Manual Folding Tires: P255/45R19 All-Season BSW Wheels: 19 Premium Painted Aluminum Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Passenger Seat Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Pedals Heated & Cooled Perforated Leather Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats (fore/aft up/down tilt lumbar recline) w/driver seat memory Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.