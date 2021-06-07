Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

182,743 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

182,743KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7197572
  • Stock #: A2375
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J96HUC05437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # A2375
  • Mileage 182,743 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Door Mirrors
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
KEYPAD
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
Blind Spot
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rear Collision Warning
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passenger Seat
Tires: P235/50R18 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats driver seat memory w/3 settings driver lumbar support 4-way manually adjustable front headrests dual seat back map pockets 60/40 split reclining rear seat w/tip fol...
SYNC Connect -inc: Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to activate remote vehicle features FordPass is available through a free download via the App Store or Google Play store late avail...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

2017 Ford Edge SEL
 66,000 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 34,785 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 101,180 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

Call Dealer

519-786-XXXX

(click to show)

519-786-2323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory