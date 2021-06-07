Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
Blind Spot
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Rear Collision Warning
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Passenger Seat
Tires: P235/50R18 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Console Ducts and Supplemental Heater
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats driver seat memory w/3 settings driver lumbar support 4-way manually adjustable front headrests dual seat back map pockets 60/40 split reclining rear seat w/tip fol...
SYNC Connect -inc: Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to activate remote vehicle features FordPass is available through a free download via the App Store or Google Play store late avail...
