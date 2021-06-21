$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

7435379 Stock #: A2381

A2381 VIN: 1FTEW1EP9HFC72426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Cigar Lighter(s) KEYPAD 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Fixed rear window Black door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest cupholders storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

