Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7435379
  • Stock #: A2381
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP9HFC72426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # A2381
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
POWER REAR WINDOWS
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest cupholders storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 147,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 47,281 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

Call Dealer

519-786-XXXX

(click to show)

519-786-2323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory