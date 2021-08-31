2018 Ford Explorer

- Listing ID: 7804173
- Stock #: A2392
- VIN: 1FM5K8HT4JGB70685
-
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
-
Interior Colour
Ebony
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Stock #
A2392
-
Mileage
0 KM
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert
Wheels: 20 Bright Machined Face -inc: tarnished dark painted pockets
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Pedals
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start
Nirvana Leather Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: micro-perforation quilted inserts 1st row platinum-branded embroidery multi-contour driver/passenger seats 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual...
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
