2018 Ford Explorer

Listing ID: 7804173

Stock #: A2392

VIN: 1FM5K8HT4JGB70685

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # A2392

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Cargo Net PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Leather Door Trim Insert Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Smart Device Remote Engine Start Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Passenger Knee Airbag Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer BLIS Blind Spot Driver Monitoring-Alert Additional Features Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Distance Pacing Chrome Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert Wheels: 20 Bright Machined Face -inc: tarnished dark painted pockets Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum/Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Aluminum Console Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Pedals Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start Nirvana Leather Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: micro-perforation quilted inserts 1st row platinum-branded embroidery multi-contour driver/passenger seats 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline 10-way power front passenger seat w/manual... Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Collision Warning-Front

