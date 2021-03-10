Menu
2018 Ford F-150

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

XLT

XLT

Location

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6779651
  • Stock #: A2347
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXJFA24823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Chrome Grille
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
KEYPAD
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest cupholders storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

