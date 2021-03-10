-
Listing ID: 6779651
-
Stock #: A2347
-
VIN: 1FTEW1EPXJFA24823
-
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Mileage
0 KM
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum
Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest cupholders storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
