Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument clus...
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
