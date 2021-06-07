Menu
2018 Ford F-150

63,244 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

63,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7318625
  • Stock #: 1104A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E54JFA52180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,244 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
glove box
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Analog Appearance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

