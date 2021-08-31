$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 3 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7824300

Stock #: A2393

VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFC73499

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # A2393

Mileage 51,344 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 3 12V DC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights Analog Appearance Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Exterior CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

