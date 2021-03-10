2018 Ford Mustang

-
Listing ID: 6779711
Stock #: A2261
VIN: 1FA6P8CFXJ5160532
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Stock #
A2261
Mileage
6,691 KM
Body-coloured door handles
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Illuminated locking glove box
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Tires: 235/50R18 BSW All-Season
Wheels: 18 x 8 Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high-gloss ebony black-painted pockets
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: driver memory recline 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
