2018 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 , 6 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6779711

6779711 Stock #: A2261

A2261 VIN: 1FA6P8CFXJ5160532

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # A2261

Mileage 6,691 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Door Bins Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Fixed Rear Windows Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Seats w/Cloth Back Material Wheels w/Locks Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Tires: 235/50R18 BSW All-Season Wheels: 18 x 8 Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high-gloss ebony black-painted pockets Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: driver memory recline 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Aluminum Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.