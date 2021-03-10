Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

6,691 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

GT

Location

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6779711
  • Stock #: A2261
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CFXJ5160532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A2261
  • Mileage 6,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Fixed Rear Windows
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Wheels w/Locks
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Tires: 235/50R18 BSW All-Season
Wheels: 18 x 8 Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high-gloss ebony black-painted pockets
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: driver memory recline 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Level Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

