2019 Ford Explorer

8056396 Stock #: 1193A

1193A VIN: 1FM5K8F8XKGA54603

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 56,020 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Smart Device Remote Engine Start Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Digital/Analog Appearance Exterior CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Passenger Knee Airbag Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer and Cross Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Additional Features Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Wheels: 20 Premium Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum -inc: Aluminum Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Perforated Leather Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: memory driver's seat 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and recline 10-way power front passenger seat w/power lumbar and manual recline Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.