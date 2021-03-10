Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

18,065 KM

Details Features

$53,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

519-786-2323

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

519-786-2323

Contact Seller

$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

18,065KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6779654
  • Stock #: A2349
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E42KFB87036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,065 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 78,554 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Escape SE
 61,555 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE
 157,450 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

Bluewater Ford Sales Ltd.

101 Main St South, Forest, ON N0N 1J0

Call Dealer

519-786-XXXX

(click to show)

519-786-2323

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory