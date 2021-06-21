2019 GMC Sierra 1500

StabiliTrak stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Cruise control steering wheel-mounted
CornerStep rear bumper
Glass deep-tinted
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Wheelhouse liners rear
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control
Seating heated driver and front passenger
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Theft-deterrent system unauthorized entry
Bumper rear body-color with corner steps
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear seat reminder
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Hitch Guidance
HD Rear Vision Camera
Brake lining wear indicator
Keyless open and start
Airbags Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off....
Seats ventilated driver and front passenger
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Windows power rear express down
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with center high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Driver Information Center 4.2 diagonal color display includes driver personalization
Tire spare 265/70R17SL all-season blackwall
Steering column lock control electrical
Power outlet rear auxiliary 12-volt
Wheel 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Daytime Running Lamps LED signature lighting
Air vents rear
Console floor mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file holder capability
Driver memory recalls driver presets for power driver seat and outside mirrors
In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics (Includes trailer tire pressure monitoring alert ONLY when (PTT) trailer tire pressu...
LPO All-weather floor liner 1st and 2nd rows (dealer-installed)
Power outlet box mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Seat adjuster driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side center fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child seat top...
Seats heated second row outboard seats (Requires a Crew Cab model.)
Window power front passenger express up/down
Bed Liner Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (AT4 logo replaces GMC logo. Double Cab and Crew Cab models are available with Ship Thru codes (VCO) (VDT) (VYC) or (VYS).)
Bumper front body-color lower (Front bumper color will be high gloss black.)
Fog lamps LED
Grille (Body-color surround with high gloss Black mesh and Black chrome inserts.)
Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on center switch bank or key fob
Mirror caps high gloss Black
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Tires 265/65R18SL all-terrain blackwall
Hitch Guidance with hitch view with Image adjustment Pan/Zoom/Tilt
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.