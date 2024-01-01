$4,995+ tax & licensing
Location
JND Auto Sales
326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
613-968-2823
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
223,688KM
Used
VIN JTDJT923595257744
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 19000
- Mileage 223,688 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2009 Toyota Yaris Certified with 223,688km!
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient car? Look no further! This 2009 Toyota Yaris is the perfect choice for anyone seeking a compact and practical vehicle or someone looking for their first car!
This Toyota boasts impressive fuel economy, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting and long drives. The compact size makes maneuvering through city streets and tight parking spaces a breeze, while still providing ample interior space for passengers and cargo.
Toyota is renowned for its reliability, and the 2009 Yaris is no exception. Built to last, this car has a reputation for its durability and low maintenance costs, with 223,688km on the vehicle, it still has plenty of life to offer!
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a 2009 Toyota Yaris. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience all that this reliable and efficient car has to offer!
$4,995 plus tax and licensing fee!
Certified!!
JND Auto Sales is locally owned used car dealership just minutes north of Belleville! Give us a call today at 613-968-2823 or come visit us at 326C Ashley St in Foxboro, right off HWY 62! We are open 8-5 Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8-12! (Closed Long Weekend Saturdays)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
JND Auto Sales
326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
Call Dealer
613-968-XXXX(click to show)
