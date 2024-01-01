Menu
<p>For Sale: 2009 Toyota Yaris Certified with 223,688km!</p><div><br />Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient car? Look no further! This 2009 Toyota Yaris is the perfect choice for anyone seeking a compact and practical vehicle or someone looking for their first car!<br /><br />This Toyota boasts impressive fuel economy, making it an excellent choice for daily commuting and long drives. The compact size makes maneuvering through city streets and tight parking spaces a breeze, while still providing ample interior space for passengers and cargo.<br /><br />Toyota is renowned for its reliability, and the 2009 Yaris is no exception. Built to last, this car has a reputation for its durability and low maintenance costs, with 223,688km on the vehicle, it still has plenty of life to offer!<br /><br />Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a 2009 Toyota Yaris. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience all that this reliable and efficient car has to offer!<br /><br />$4,995 plus tax and licensing fee!<br /><br />Certified!!<br /><br />JND Auto Sales is locally owned used car dealership just minutes north of Belleville! Give us a call today at 613-968-2823 or come visit us at 326C Ashley St in Foxboro, right off HWY 62! We are open 8-5 Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8-12! (Closed Long Weekend Saturdays) </div>

2009 Toyota Yaris

223,688 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
JND Auto Sales

326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0

613-968-2823

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

223,688KM
Used
VIN JTDJT923595257744

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 19000
  • Mileage 223,688 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

613-968-XXXX

613-968-2823

