$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
Luxury
Location
JND Auto Sales
326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
613-968-2823
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
215,441KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8SNDHF7DU001960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 19304
- Mileage 215,441 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL - Spacious, Stylish, and Reliable!
Looking for a family-friendly SUV that combines comfort, versatility, and a touch of elegance? Look no further than this stunning 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL with 215,441kms With its sleek design, ample space, and impressive performance, this vehicle is sure to meet all your needs and more. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a spacious and well-appointed leather interior. With seating for up to seven passengers, everyone can enjoy the journey comfortably. The plush leather seats provide excellent support, making long drives a breeze. Plus, the dual-zone automatic climate control ensures that everyone stays cool or warm, no matter the weather outside. This vehicle is also equipped with a back up camera, Bluetooth, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, and a sun roof from front to back! Also comes with a set of Brand New winter tires and rims installed on the vehicle as well as the stock wheels with summer tires on them!
When it comes to performance, this Santa Fe XL doesn't disappoint. Equipped with a powerful V6 engine, it delivers a smooth and responsive ride. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating through city streets, you'll appreciate the Santa Fe XL's confident handling and impressive acceleration.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable, spacious, and stylish SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the magic of the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL for yourself!
$10,995 plus tax and licensing fee!
Certified!!
Clean Carfax!
JND Auto Sales is locally owned used car dealership just minutes north of Belleville! Give us a call today at 613-968-2823 or come visit us at 326C Ashley St in Foxboro, right off HWY 62! We are open 8-5 Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8-12! (Closed Long Weekend Saturdays)
Looking for a family-friendly SUV that combines comfort, versatility, and a touch of elegance? Look no further than this stunning 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL with 215,441kms With its sleek design, ample space, and impressive performance, this vehicle is sure to meet all your needs and more. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a spacious and well-appointed leather interior. With seating for up to seven passengers, everyone can enjoy the journey comfortably. The plush leather seats provide excellent support, making long drives a breeze. Plus, the dual-zone automatic climate control ensures that everyone stays cool or warm, no matter the weather outside. This vehicle is also equipped with a back up camera, Bluetooth, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, and a sun roof from front to back! Also comes with a set of Brand New winter tires and rims installed on the vehicle as well as the stock wheels with summer tires on them!
When it comes to performance, this Santa Fe XL doesn't disappoint. Equipped with a powerful V6 engine, it delivers a smooth and responsive ride. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating through city streets, you'll appreciate the Santa Fe XL's confident handling and impressive acceleration.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a reliable, spacious, and stylish SUV. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the magic of the 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe XL for yourself!
$10,995 plus tax and licensing fee!
Certified!!
Clean Carfax!
JND Auto Sales is locally owned used car dealership just minutes north of Belleville! Give us a call today at 613-968-2823 or come visit us at 326C Ashley St in Foxboro, right off HWY 62! We are open 8-5 Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8-12! (Closed Long Weekend Saturdays)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From JND Auto Sales
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Luxury 215,441 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra SL 187,461 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 231,700 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Email JND Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
JND Auto Sales
326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
Call Dealer
613-968-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
JND Auto Sales
613-968-2823
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe