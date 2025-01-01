Menu
<p>FOR SALE: 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDi DIESEL 2.0L I4 with 241,528km CERTIFIED!! GREAT ON FUEL!!</p><p>This Jetta comes with options included heated seats, A/C, Bluetooth, Sunroof and much more!! This Jetta comes with a fresh full synthetic Euro Oil change, New wipers, new engine air and cabin air filter and a rust proofing undercoat. This Jetta comes with 2 keys and a set winter tires on rims!</p><p>$7,995 plus Tax and Licensing Fee!!</p><p>SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE!</p><p>FINANCING AVAILBLE!</p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE!</p><p>JND Auto Sales is a locally owned used car dealership just minutes north of Belleville! Give us a call today at 613-921-0268 or come visit us at 326C Ashley St in Foxboro, right off HWY 62! We are open 8-5 Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8-12! (Closed Long Weekend Saturdays) Visit our website at www.jndautosales.ca today!</p>

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

241,528 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

JND Auto Sales

326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0

613-921-0268

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
241,528KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWDL7AJ7EM351451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,528 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

