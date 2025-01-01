$7,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
TDI
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
TDI
Location
JND Auto Sales
326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
613-921-0268
Certified
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 241,528 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDi DIESEL 2.0L I4 with 241,528km CERTIFIED!! GREAT ON FUEL!!
This Jetta comes with options included heated seats, A/C, Bluetooth, Sunroof and much more!! This Jetta comes with a fresh full synthetic Euro Oil change, New wipers, new engine air and cabin air filter and a rust proofing undercoat. This Jetta comes with 2 keys and a set winter tires on rims!
$7,995 plus Tax and Licensing Fee!!
SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE!
FINANCING AVAILBLE!
WARRANTY AVAILABLE!
JND Auto Sales is a locally owned used car dealership just minutes north of Belleville! Give us a call today at 613-921-0268 or come visit us at 326C Ashley St in Foxboro, right off HWY 62! We are open 8-5 Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8-12! (Closed Long Weekend Saturdays) Visit our website at www.jndautosales.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From JND Auto Sales
Email JND Auto Sales
JND Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-921-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-921-0268