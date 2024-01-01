$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
JND Auto Sales
326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
613-968-2823
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
161,588KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG5FR680488
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 161,588 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email JND Auto Sales
JND Auto Sales
326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
Call Dealer
613-968-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
JND Auto Sales
613-968-2823
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan