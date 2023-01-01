Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Forte

207,740 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

thecarbank.ca

613-661-9131

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

SX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Forte

SX

Location

thecarbank.ca

C-326 ASHLEY ST, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0

613-661-9131

  1. 1695494218
  2. 1695494218
  3. 1695494093
  4. 1695494093
  5. 1695494093
  6. 1695494093
  7. 1695494093
  8. 1695494093
  9. 1695494093
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
207,740KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463010
  • VIN: KNAFZ4A87F5430970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Explore this 2015 Kia Forte SX at our dealership. This well-maintained sedan is packed with fantastic features. Don't miss out on this deal!

Key Details:
- Year: 2015
- Make: Kia
- Model: Forte SX
-  Features:
- 2.0L 4-cylinder engine
- Bluetooth, premium audio
- Alloy wheels, keyless entry heated and cooled seats heated steering wheel, navigation - Comes certified with 90 day/3000km warranty ask for details Contact us at thecarbank.ca or 613-661-9131 to schedule a test drive today. Grab this stylish and reliable sedan from a trusted dealer!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From thecarbank.ca

2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 183,271 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte SX
 207,740 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic

Email thecarbank.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
thecarbank.ca

thecarbank.ca

C-326 ASHLEY ST, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0

Call Dealer

613-661-XXXX

(click to show)

613-661-9131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory