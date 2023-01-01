Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

183,271 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

thecarbank.ca

613-661-9131

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Sonic

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

thecarbank.ca

C-326 ASHLEY ST, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0

613-661-9131

  1. 1695494600
  2. 1695494600
  3. 1695494600
  4. 1695494600
  5. 1695494600
  6. 1695494600
  7. 1695494600
  8. 1695494600
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
183,271KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10463019
  • VIN: 1G1JD6SB4H4173818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out our 2017 Chevrolet Sonic for sale:

Key Details:
- Year: 2017
- Make: Chevrolet
- Model: Sonic
- Mileage: 183271 - Price: 9995 - Features: Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, backup camera, comes with 90 day/3000km warranty ask for details Contact us at thecarbank.ca or 613-661-9131 to test drive this affordable and reliable compact car today! Don't miss out on a great deal.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From thecarbank.ca

2017 Chevrolet Sonic...
 183,271 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte SX
 207,740 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic

Email thecarbank.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
thecarbank.ca

thecarbank.ca

C-326 ASHLEY ST, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0

Call Dealer

613-661-XXXX

(click to show)

613-661-9131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory