$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
thecarbank.ca
613-661-9131
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
2017 Chevrolet Sonic
LT
Location
thecarbank.ca
C-326 ASHLEY ST, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
613-661-9131
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
183,271KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10463019
- VIN: 1G1JD6SB4H4173818
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Details:
- Year: 2017
- Make: Chevrolet
- Model: Sonic
- Mileage: 183271 - Price: 9995 - Features: Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, backup camera, comes with 90 day/3000km warranty ask for details Contact us at thecarbank.ca or 613-661-9131 to test drive this affordable and reliable compact car today! Don't miss out on a great deal.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From thecarbank.ca
thecarbank.ca
C-326 ASHLEY ST, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0