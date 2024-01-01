$18,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
JND Auto Sales
326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
613-968-2823
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,430 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2019 Ford Escape SEL AWD 2.0L with 82,430km Certified!!
This versatile SUV combines stylish design with practicality and performance, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and weekend adventures. Inside, the spacious cabin offers heated leather-trimmed seats, push button start, a power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control for maximum comfort. The advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system includes a touchscreen display and a premium sound system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on the go. Under the hood, the turbocharged 2.0L EcoBoost engine paired with all-wheel drive delivers robust performance and confident handling in all weather conditions.
COMES WITH ALLOY WHEELS WITH SUMMER TIRES (AS SEEN IN FIRST PICTURE)
$18,995 plus Tax and Licensing Fee!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
CERTIFIED!!
JND Auto Sales is locally owned used car dealership just minutes north of Belleville! Give us a call today at 613-968-2823 or come visit us at 326C Ashley St in Foxboro, right off HWY 62! We are open 8-5 Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8-12! (Closed Long Weekend Saturdays) Visit our website at www.jndautosales.ca to see our inventory!
JND Auto Sales
