For Sale: 2019 Ford Escape SEL AWD 2.0L with 82,430km Certified!!

This versatile SUV combines stylish design with practicality and performance, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and weekend adventures. Inside, the spacious cabin offers heated leather-trimmed seats, push button start, a power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control for maximum comfort. The advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system includes a touchscreen display and a premium sound system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on the go. Under the hood, the turbocharged 2.0L EcoBoost engine paired with all-wheel drive delivers robust performance and confident handling in all weather conditions.

COMES WITH ALLOY WHEELS WITH SUMMER TIRES (AS SEEN IN FIRST PICTURE)

$18,995 plus Tax and Licensing Fee!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

CERTIFIED!!

82,430 KM

SEL

JND Auto Sales

326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0

613-968-2823

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
82,430KM
VIN 1FMCU9H92KUC13726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,430 KM

Vehicle Description

This versatile SUV combines stylish design with practicality and performance, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and weekend adventures. Inside, the spacious cabin offers heated leather-trimmed seats, push button start, a power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control for maximum comfort. The advanced SYNC 3 infotainment system includes a touchscreen display and a premium sound system, ensuring you stay connected and entertained on the go. Under the hood, the turbocharged 2.0L EcoBoost engine paired with all-wheel drive delivers robust performance and confident handling in all weather conditions.

 

COMES WITH ALLOY WHEELS WITH SUMMER TIRES (AS SEEN IN FIRST PICTURE)

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!

 

CERTIFIED!!

 

JND Auto Sales is locally owned used car dealership just minutes north of Belleville! Give us a call today at 613-968-2823 or come visit us at 326C Ashley St in Foxboro, right off HWY 62! We are open 8-5 Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8-12! (Closed Long Weekend Saturdays) Visit our website at www.jndautosales.ca to see our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

JND Auto Sales

JND Auto Sales

326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
613-968-2823

