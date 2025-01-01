$19,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
JND Auto Sales
326 C Ashley Street, Foxboro, ON K0K 2B0
613-921-0268
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,402 KM
Vehicle Description
PHOTOS COMING SOON!!
FOR SALE: 2019 Honda CRV EX AWD 1.5L with 175,402km CERTIFIED!!
This CRV comes loaded with heated front seats. sunroof, Lane Assist, Bluetooth, A/C and much more!! Like all of our Certified vehicles, this CRV will come with a fresh full synthetic oil change, new wipers front and back, new engine air and cabin air filter and a rust proofing undercoat! Come check out this 2019 Honda CRV today!
SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!
JND Auto Sales is a locally owned used car dealership just minutes north of Belleville! Give us a call today at 613-921-0268 or come visit us at 326C Ashley St in Foxboro, right off HWY 62! We are open 8-5 Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8-12! (Closed Long Weekend Saturdays) Visit our website at www.jndautosales.ca today!
Vehicle Features
JND Auto Sales
+ taxes & licensing
