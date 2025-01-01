2019 Honda CR-V

Menu
<p>PHOTOS COMING SOON!!</p><p>FOR SALE: 2019 Honda CRV EX AWD 1.5L with 175,402km CERTIFIED!!</p><p>This CRV comes loaded with heated front seats. sunroof, Lane Assist, Bluetooth, A/C and much more!! Like all of our Certified vehicles, this CRV will come with a fresh full synthetic oil change, new wipers front and back, new engine air and cabin air filter and a rust proofing undercoat! Come check out this 2019 Honda CRV today!</p><p>$19,995 Plus Tax and Licensing Fee!!</p><p>SAFETY INCLUDED IN PRICE!!</p><p>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!</p><p>WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!</p><p>JND Auto Sales is a locally owned used car dealership just minutes north of Belleville! Give us a call today at 613-921-0268 or come visit us at 326C Ashley St in Foxboro, right off HWY 62! We are open 8-5 Monday to Friday and Saturdays 8-12! (Closed Long Weekend Saturdays) Visit our website at www.jndautosales.ca today!</p>

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

