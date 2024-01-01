$8,995+ tax & licensing
2004 Dodge Dakota
Sport Plus Quad Cab 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,411KM
VIN 1D7HG38N34S764280
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # P456
- Mileage 121,411 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
2004 Dodge Dakota