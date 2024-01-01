Menu
2004 Dodge Dakota

121,411 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2004 Dodge Dakota

Sport Plus Quad Cab 4WD

12055087

2004 Dodge Dakota

Sport Plus Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,411KM
VIN 1D7HG38N34S764280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # P456
  • Mileage 121,411 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

2004 Dodge Dakota