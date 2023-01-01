$20,900+ tax & licensing
$20,900
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Pontiac Solstice
GXP 33,000KM
Location
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
33,015KM
Used
- Stock #: P153
- VIN: 1G2MG35XX7Y130534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 33,015 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
