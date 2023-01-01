Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Pontiac Solstice

33,015 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac Solstice

2007 Pontiac Solstice

GXP 33,000KM

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac Solstice

GXP 33,000KM

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 10480938
  2. 10480938
  3. 10480938
  4. 10480938
  5. 10480938
  6. 10480938
  7. 10480938
  8. 10480938
  9. 10480938
  10. 10480938
  11. 10480938
  12. 10480938
  13. 10480938
  14. 10480938
  15. 10480938
  16. 10480938
  17. 10480938
  18. 10480938
  19. 10480938
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
33,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10480938
  • Stock #: P153
  • VIN: 1G2MG35XX7Y130534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P153
  • Mileage 33,015 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! What a nice car. This one owner Solstice GXP is an absolute beauty! 2.0L turbocharged engine delivers 260hp. This 5 speed manual is a blast to drive. This GXP is in excellent condition! Its a real must see. Don't hesitate if you are looking for a toy this is the car for you. Call today to schedule a test drive! Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

2009 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 144,012 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Titan Pr...
 129,587 KM
$29,919 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL A...
 112,009 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory