2010 Chevrolet Corvette Premium LT3 Unleash the Legend

Experience true performance and luxury with this stunning 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Premium LT3. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine, this iconic sports car delivers raw power, responsive handling, and head-turning style perfect for driving enthusiasts who crave more than just a commute.

This Corvette comes loaded with features including:

LT3 Premium Package
Power Windows
Remote Keyless Power Door Locks
Power & Heated Mirrors
Audio Controls on Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Removable Roof Top
Heads-Up Display

Whether youre carving corners or cruising on the highway, the LT3 trim level provides both comfort and cutting-edge tech, making every drive a thrill.

VIN 1G1YG2DW9A5106162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 86,236 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior
2 PASSENGER

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry

