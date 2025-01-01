$38,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Corvette
Premium LT3
2010 Chevrolet Corvette
Premium LT3
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
86,236KM
VIN 1G1YG2DW9A5106162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyber Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 86,236 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Chevrolet Corvette Premium LT3 Unleash the Legend
Experience true performance and luxury with this stunning 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Premium LT3. Powered by a 6.2L V8 engine, this iconic sports car delivers raw power, responsive handling, and head-turning style perfect for driving enthusiasts who crave more than just a commute.
This Corvette comes loaded with features including:
Whether you're carving corners or cruising on the highway, the LT3 trim level provides both comfort and cutting-edge tech, making every drive a thrill.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
OMVIC Certified Dealer
Proud Member of the UCDA
Top Dollar Paid for Trades
5-Star Google Rating You Can Trust
Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville stop in today and see why Easton Auto Sales is Eastern Ontarios trusted source for quality pre-owned vehicles.
This Corvette wont last long call now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
2 PASSENGER
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
2 keys
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2010 Chevrolet Corvette