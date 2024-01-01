Menu
Discover the stylish 2011 Smart Fortwo Passion in pristine white with a striking red interior, making every drive a statement. This compact gem boasts heated seats for those chilly mornings and is exceptionally fuel-efficient, perfect for city commutes or long trips. With just 96,000 km on the odometer, its ready for many more adventures.

Ideal for RV enthusiasts, this Smart Fortwo is equipped for flat towing, adding to its versatility. The automatic transmission ensures smooth handling, whether navigating city streets or cruising the highways.

Contact us at Easton Auto Sales to schedule your test drive today at 613-561-5172. Located in Gananoque, were conveniently close to Kingston and Brockville, proud members of OMVIC and UCDA for your peace of mind. Discover why this Smart Fortwo is your next perfect ride.

2011 Smart fortwo

95,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Smart fortwo

PASSION

2011 Smart fortwo

PASSION

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95,000KM
VIN WMEEJ3BA7BK504967

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Coupe
  Stock # P33T317
  Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the stylish 2011 Smart Fortwo Passion in pristine white with a striking red interior, making every drive a statement. This compact gem boasts heated seats for those chilly mornings and is exceptionally fuel-efficient, perfect for city commutes or long trips. With just 96,000 km on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures.
Ideal for RV enthusiasts, this Smart Fortwo is equipped for flat towing, adding to its versatility. The automatic transmission ensures smooth handling, whether navigating city streets or cruising the highways.

Contact us at Easton Auto Sales to schedule your test drive today at 613-561-5172. Located in Gananoque, we're conveniently close to Kingston and Brockville, proud members of OMVIC and UCDA for your peace of mind. Discover why this Smart Fortwo is your next perfect ride.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2011 Smart fortwo