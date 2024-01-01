$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Smart fortwo
PASSION
2011 Smart fortwo
PASSION
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
Used
95,000KM
VIN WMEEJ3BA7BK504967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Stock # P33T317
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the stylish 2011 Smart Fortwo Passion in pristine white with a striking red interior, making every drive a statement. This compact gem boasts heated seats for those chilly mornings and is exceptionally fuel-efficient, perfect for city commutes or long trips. With just 96,000 km on the odometer, it's ready for many more adventures.
Ideal for RV enthusiasts, this Smart Fortwo is equipped for flat towing, adding to its versatility. The automatic transmission ensures smooth handling, whether navigating city streets or cruising the highways.
Contact us at Easton Auto Sales to schedule your test drive today at 613-561-5172. Located in Gananoque, we're conveniently close to Kingston and Brockville, proud members of OMVIC and UCDA for your peace of mind. Discover why this Smart Fortwo is your next perfect ride.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
2011 Smart fortwo