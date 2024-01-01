$13,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Toyota RAV4
Sport I4 4WD
2012 Toyota RAV4
Sport I4 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
127,251KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T3RF4DV7CW179107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # P270T239
- Mileage 127,251 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heres a nice local trade! Well serviced and maintained. LOW KMs. Sunroof, cruise control, A/C and more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC certified and UCDA member
613-561-5172
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC certified and UCDA member
613-561-5172
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport I4 4WD 127,251 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited AWD 2 sets of tires 13,076 KM $40,900 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Sport SUNROOF 60,763 KM $28,900 + tax & lic
Email Easton Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Call Dealer
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2012 Toyota RAV4