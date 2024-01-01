Menu
Heres a nice local trade! Well serviced and maintained. LOW KMs. Sunroof, cruise control, A/C and more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE. 

EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC certified and UCDA member 
613-561-5172

2012 Toyota RAV4

127,251 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota RAV4

Sport I4 4WD

2012 Toyota RAV4

Sport I4 4WD

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,251KM
Used
VIN 2T3RF4DV7CW179107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # P270T239
  • Mileage 127,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Heres a nice local trade! Well serviced and maintained. LOW KMs. Sunroof, cruise control, A/C and more. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE.


EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC certified and UCDA member
613-561-5172

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2012 Toyota RAV4