Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Buick Enclave

86,541 KM

Details Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Buick Enclave

Leather FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Buick Enclave

Leather FWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 11129617
  2. 11129617
  3. 11129617
  4. 11129617
  5. 11129617
  6. 11129617
  7. 11129617
  8. 11129617
  9. 11129617
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
86,541KM
Used
VIN 5GAKRCKDXDJ246555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Mileage 86,541 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD 128,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport I4 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 Sport I4 4WD 127,251 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited AWD 2 sets of tires for sale in Gananoque, ON
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited AWD 2 sets of tires 13,076 KM $40,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2013 Buick Enclave