2013 Chevrolet Spark
1LT
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,182 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an affordable, fuel-efficient hatchback with all the right features? Check out this 2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT at Easton Auto Sales! Powered by a reliable 1.2L 4-cylinder engine and Front-Wheel Drive (FWD), this compact car is perfect for city driving and weekend getaways.
Key Features:
-
Cruise Control Easy highway driving
-
Satellite Radio Enjoy your favorite stations wherever you go
-
Steering Wheel Controls Stay in control without taking your hands off the wheel
-
Smart Device Integration & Bluetooth Stay connected on the road
-
A/C, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Power Mirrors All the comfort and convenience you need
This well-equipped Spark is ideal for first-time drivers, commuters, or anyone looking for a great-value vehicle.
Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville
Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!
We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, offering peace of mind with every purchase. Have a trade-in? We pay top dollar!
Dont forget to check out our 5-star Google rating and see why drivers trust Easton Auto Sales for quality used vehicles!
Vehicle Features
613-561-5172