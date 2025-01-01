Menu
<div><strong>2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT Compact, Efficient, and Feature-Packed!</strong></div><br /><div>Looking for an affordable, fuel-efficient hatchback with all the right features? Check out this <strong>2013 Chevrolet Spark 1LT</strong> at <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong>! Powered by a reliable <strong>1.2L 4-cylinder engine</strong> and <strong>Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</strong>, this compact car is perfect for city driving and weekend getaways.</div><br /><div><strong>Key Features:</strong></div><ul> <li> <p><strong>Cruise Control</strong> Easy highway driving</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Satellite Radio</strong> Enjoy your favorite stations wherever you go</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Steering Wheel Controls</strong> Stay in control without taking your hands off the wheel</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>Smart Device Integration & Bluetooth</strong> Stay connected on the road</p> </li> <li> <p><strong>A/C</strong>, <strong>Power Windows</strong>, <strong>Power Door Locks</strong>, and <strong>Power Mirrors</strong> All the comfort and convenience you need</p> </li> </ul><br /><div>This well-equipped Spark is ideal for first-time drivers, commuters, or anyone looking for a great-value vehicle.</div><br /><div> <strong>Located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville</strong><br> <strong>Call us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive!</strong></div><br /><div>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, offering peace of mind with every purchase. Have a trade-in? <strong>We pay top dollar!</strong></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div>Dont forget to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong> and see why drivers trust <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> for quality used vehicles!</div>

2013 Chevrolet Spark

99,182 KM

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Spark

1LT

12814039

2013 Chevrolet Spark

1LT

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,182KM
VIN KL8CD6S9XDC501927

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Traction Control

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Rear Defrost

4 Passenger

Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2013 Chevrolet Spark