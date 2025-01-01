$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Buick Encore
Premium
2014 Buick Encore
Premium
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,580KM
VIN KL4CJHSB2EB543234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P590
- Mileage 104,580 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Buick Encore Premium AWD Loaded with Luxury & Comfort!
Take on any road in style and confidence with this well-appointed 2014 Buick Encore Premium AWD. Powered by a fuel-efficient 1.4L 4-cylinder engine and equipped with All-Wheel Drive, this compact SUV is perfect for city driving and weekend getaways alike.
Enjoy a long list of premium features designed to enhance your drive:
Leather Interior with Heated Front Seats & Memory Drivers Seat
Sunroof Let in the light and fresh air
Power Front Seats for customizable comfort
Blind Spot Monitor & Lane Departure Warning for added safety
Back-Up Camera for easier parking and maneuvering
Bluetooth Connectivity & Smart Device Integration
Dual-Zone A/C Keep everyone comfortable
Premium Sound System & Satellite Radio for all your music needs
Power Liftgate for added convenience
Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, and more!
This Encore blends luxury, versatility, and advanced safety in one compact and capable package.
Call us today to schedule your test drive!
Easton Auto Sales 613-561-5172
We are OMVIC certified and proud UCDA members, conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville.
We pay top dollar for trade-ins!
Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Roof Airbags
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2014 Buick Encore