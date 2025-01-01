Menu
<div><strong>2014 Buick Encore Premium AWD Loaded with Luxury & Comfort!</strong></div><br /><div>Take on any road in style and confidence with this well-appointed <strong>2014 Buick Encore Premium AWD</strong>. Powered by a fuel-efficient <strong>1.4L 4-cylinder engine</strong> and equipped with <strong>All-Wheel Drive</strong>, this compact SUV is perfect for city driving and weekend getaways alike.</div><br /><div>Enjoy a long list of premium features designed to enhance your drive:</div><br /><div> <strong>Leather Interior</strong> with <strong>Heated Front Seats</strong> & <strong>Memory Drivers Seat</strong><br> <strong>Sunroof</strong> Let in the light and fresh air<br> <strong>Power Front Seats</strong> for customizable comfort<br> <strong>Blind Spot Monitor</strong> & <strong>Lane Departure Warning</strong> for added safety<br> <strong>Back-Up Camera</strong> for easier parking and maneuvering<br> <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong> & <strong>Smart Device Integration</strong><br> <strong>Dual-Zone A/C</strong> Keep everyone comfortable<br> <strong>Premium Sound System</strong> & <strong>Satellite Radio</strong> for all your music needs<br> <strong>Power Liftgate</strong> for added convenience<br> <strong>Heated Mirrors</strong>, <strong>Cruise Control</strong>, and more!</div><br /><div>This Encore blends luxury, versatility, and advanced safety in one compact and capable package.</div><br /><div> <strong>Call us today to schedule your test drive!</strong><br> <strong>Easton Auto Sales 613-561-5172</strong><br> We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and proud <strong>UCDA members</strong>, conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>.</div><br /><div> <strong>We pay top dollar for trade-ins!</strong><br> <strong>Check out our 5-star Google rating and buy with confidence!</strong></div>

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration

CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Roof Airbags

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-561-XXXX

613-561-5172

