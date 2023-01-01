$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Easton Auto Sales
613-561-5172
2014 Jeep Wrangler
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport 4WD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
147,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9701419
- Stock #: P31
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG8EL222582
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P31
- Mileage 147,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Easton Auto Sales
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6