Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

147,200 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sport 4WD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 9701419
  2. 9701419
  3. 9701419
  4. 9701419
  5. 9701419
  6. 9701419
  7. 9701419
  8. 9701419
  9. 9701419
  10. 9701419
  11. 9701419
  12. 9701419
  13. 9701419
  14. 9701419
  15. 9701419
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9701419
  • Stock #: P31
  • VIN: 1C4BJWDG8EL222582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P31
  • Mileage 147,200 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 147,200 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla SE
 69,225 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Wrangler S...
 135,843 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory