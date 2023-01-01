Menu
This SUV is priced to sell. 2014 VW Touareg Highline with R-line package. This is a local trade. Leather, panoramic roof, power heated seats and much more! With a 3500KG towing capacity this SUV is in a league of its own compared to the competition. It has a few scratches and a couple minor dents which is reflected in the price. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

204,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Touareg

Highline R-Line

2014 Volkswagen Touareg

Highline R-Line

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

204,500KM
Used
VIN WVGDF9BP6ED004189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This SUV is priced to sell. 2014 VW Touareg Highline with R-line package. This is a local trade. Leather, panoramic roof, power heated seats and much more! With a 3500KG towing capacity this SUV is in a league of its own compared to the competition. It has a few scratches and a couple minor dents which is reflected in the price. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

