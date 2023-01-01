$13,900+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Touareg
Highline R-Line
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
204,500KM
Used
VIN WVGDF9BP6ED004189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV is priced to sell. 2014 VW Touareg Highline with R-line package. This is a local trade. Leather, panoramic roof, power heated seats and much more! With a 3500KG towing capacity this SUV is in a league of its own compared to the competition. It has a few scratches and a couple minor dents which is reflected in the price. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque and minutes from Kingston and Brockville. 613-561-5172
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Easton Auto Sales
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
2014 Volkswagen Touareg